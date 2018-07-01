Dan Hardy Explains Why he Wants One More UFC Fight

Dan Hardy wants to step inside the Octagon one more time.

Hardy was last seen in action back in Sept. 2012 against Amir Sadollah. “The Outlaw” emerged victorious via unanimous decision. It was Hardy’s second straight win after suffering a four-fight skid. Just when Hardy looked to get back on track, he was diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome. He hasn’t been officially cleared to compete since the diagnosis.

“The Outlaw” has made a seamless transition to the booth. Hardy has served as a color commentator on numerous UFC Fight Pass events to a great deal of praise. While Hardy has found success as an analyst, he still has the itch to compete.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Hardy told Luke Thomas that he hopes to showcase what he’s learned and improved upon one more time:

“I think with the shift in the sport, if you look at the welterweight division there’s a lot of lightweights there now. There are a lot of guys in the welterweight division that a few years ago probably would have been lightweights. You stand Mike Perry or Colby Covington next to Gleison Tibau and they’re about the same size. And then you look at middleweights as well, we’ve got a former welterweight as the champion. Kelvin Gastelum’s wrecking guys that are bigger than him because he’s got the speed and the power. I think there’s a shift in the sport and maybe I got caught up in the wrong time and I’m looking back now thinking I’ve not really shown my best in the UFC and that’s the thing that keeps driving me to have one more fight. Because I feel like I could give much more of a better example of what I’m capable of now.”

If Dan Hardy gets cleared, do you think he should have one more fight?