Dan Hardy Explains Why Nate Diaz Is Ideal Opponent For UFC Return

Dan Hardy plans to make his way back to the Octagon and he’d like to go one-on-one with Nate Diaz.

Hardy has been out of action since 2012 due to his Wolff–Parkinson-White syndrome diagnosis. The good news for Hardy is that he was cleared to return to action last year. He even told MMAJunkie last month that he’s re-entering the USADA testing pool.

Hardy Pegs Diaz As Ideal Opponent For UFC Return

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Hardy said that Diaz would be his ideal opponent (via The Body Lock).

“That is a good question. I daydream about that most days,” Hardy told Brett Okamoto recently. “Honestly, right now, the guy everyone wants to fight is Nate Diaz. That’s the ideal pick.”

Hardy went on to say that he views the path to victory against Diaz as being straightforward.

“Oh, I’d eat his lead leg up until he starts falling onto my punches and then I knock him out. Simple.”

Diaz is scheduled to take on Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2. They’ll compete for the one-time only BMF title. UFC 244 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Do you think there’s any chance Dan Hardy gets a bout with Nate Diaz?