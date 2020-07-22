Dan Hardy Feels Paulo Costa Could Be Exposed In Fights With Adesanya, Whittaker, & Till

UFC color commentator and analyst Dan Hardy thinks Paulo Costa could run into problems against Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Darren Till.

Costa is expected to challenge Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. While the bout has been reported for Sept. 19 at UFC 253, UFC president Dana White says it isn’t a done deal yet. If both fighters sign on the dotted line, the title fight will likely take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dan Hardy Thinks Costa Could Crumble Against Adesanya, Whittaker, & Till

On Hardy’s Open Mat segment for BT Sport, “The Outlaw” said there’s a chance that Adesanya, Whittaker, and Till could make Costa look as if he doesn’t belong inside the Octagon (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“And I’ll be honest, as dangerous as Paulo Costa is? I think he’s just a more reckless striking version than Yoel Romero,” Hardy continued. “I don’t think he poses the same kind of problems to any of these guys. I mean, of course, if he catches you it’s the ‘If-Bomb.’ It’s like fighting Derrick Lewis, you know? If he catches you, he’s gonna knock you out. If he doesn’t catch you, you can probably make him look quite silly with your skills and technique. And I think all three of these guys have got the skills and ability to make Paulo Costa look like a powerlifter. Which is really what he is in comparison to these martial artists.”

Whittaker and Till are set to collide on July 25. The bout could very well determine the next contender after Adesanya vs. Costa. Of course, if negotiations for “The Last Stylebender” vs. “Borrachinha” go awry, one can’t rule out Whittaker or Till stepping up in September.

Some may find Hardy’s view to be harsh. After all, Costa is a perfect 13-0 in his pro MMA career. With that said, outside of Yoel Romero, many argue Costa hasn’t had much experience against elite-level middleweights. We may not have to wait long to see whether Costa sinks or swims at the top of the heap.