Dan Hardy Teases Octagon Return with Cryptic Tweet

Dan Hardy is no stranger to the MMA fans. It’s been nearly six years since he has stepped foot inside the octagon. The exciting welterweight is one of the best fighters to come out of England other than Michael Bisping. “The Outlaw” has been with the best inside the octagon and had to stop fighting as he was diagnosed with a heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

Hardy has been serving as a UFC commentator and analyst since his last fight in September 2012.

Hardy recently stated in an interview that he has got one more fight left in him and he would like to get in the testing pool to get cleared and would be interested in a fight on the November card to be held at Madison Square Garden:

😉 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) June 23, 2018

Hardy dropped another bomb on Saturday after UFC Fight Night in Singapore with a rather cryptic tweet. MMA journalist Jim Edwards took to Twitter and posted a tweet after the Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards main event saying that Dan Hardy is looking slim these days and there’s a probability that he is getting ready for a fight.

Hardy noticed this tweet and responded with a simple wink emoji adding fuel to all the rumors and speculations. Hardy last fought in 2012 and he won his last two fights. It’ll be interesting to see if the veteran step inside the octagon for one last fight.

Who should Dan Hardy fight if he returns to the Octagon?