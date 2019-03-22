Watch: Dan Hardy Reacts To Jorge Masvidal’s KO Over Darren Till

Jorge Masvidal’s knockout win over Darren Till at UFC London was something not many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans saw coming. “Gamebred” hadn’t fought in over a year, and Till was coming off the first defeat of his career, a submission defeat to then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last year.

Masvidal delivered a hellacious knockout win over Till, propelling himself into the top five of the welterweight division. Spectators around the world were awestruck upon seeing the action unfold live on TV, but none more so than UFC commentator Dan Hardy, who was calling the action cageside .

Hardy’s reaction captured what just about every other fight fan around the world was feeling after seeing Masvidal finish Till. Check out his reaction to the finish here:

With Masvidal now getting a huge win under his belt, and seemingly setting up his next fight with Leon Edwards after their backstage scuffle, the welterweight division has really opened up. With a new champion at the helm, there’s no telling who will be challenging for the 170-pound throne this year. But one thing is for sure, you can never count Masvidal out of the race.

What did you think about Masvidal’s big knockout win over Till in London?