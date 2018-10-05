UFC Commentator Dan Hardy Reveals He’s Medically Cleared To Compete

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Dan Hardy reveals he’s been medically cleared to compete again.

Hardy has done well for himself as a color commentator and analyst, but he can’t help but feel the itch to return to the Octagon. Hardy had to walk away from active competition due to Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome. Hardy had rebounded from a four-fight skid to earn two straight victories before his diagnosis.

Dan Hardy Set To Return?

Hardy recently spoke to Sherdog.com and revealed that he’s been cleared to return to active competition. Whether or not he decides to step back inside the Octagon remains to be seen:

“I’m always thinking about fighting again. It’s gotta be the right venue, the right opponent. No one in particular, and that’s the thing, this sport changes so quickly that you don’t know who’s going to be available mid-to-late next year. It really depends on where the sport sits at the time. I’m all good. I went back to the UK, took a bunch of tests with a cardio specialist and they compared past test results and told me ‘You’re all good. Whenever you choose to return, you’ve got the paperwork to compete.’”

“The Outlaw” has been inside the Octagon against some high-level competition. Georges St-Pierre, Carlos Condit, and Anthony Johnson are just a few notable names who Hardy has mixed it up with. Hardy hasn’t competed since Sept. 2012 when he defeated Amir Sadollah via unanimous decision.

If Dan Hardy decides to return, who do you think he should fight?