Dan Hardy Thinks Comeback Fight Against Donald Cerrone Makes Sense

Dan Hardy may finally settle on an opponent for his comeback and the name he’s aiming for is Donald Cerrone.

Hardy hasn’t been inside the Octagon since Sept. 2012. He defeated Amir Sadollah via unanimous decision. Hardy’s fighting career has since been on pause due to his Wolff-Parkinson-white syndrome diagnosis. The good news for “The Outlaw” is that he has been cleared to return to action for a while now but he’s been waiting for the right opportunity.

Dan Hardy Targets Comeback Fight Against Donald Cerrone

While Hardy has made a name for himself in the world of broadcasting as a color commentator and analyst for the UFC, he still wants to compete again. Talking to Mike Swick on “In Quarantine With…” Hardy explained why he feels a bout with “Cowboy” Cerrone may be the direction to go in (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I think Cowboy would be a great matchup for me. He’s a veteran,” Hardy told Swick.

“The reality is he’s at the end of his career. That’s four losses in a row. I’ve been there myself. And I’m not saying that he can’t turn it around and pick up a couple of wins and stuff. But he’s far enough away from a title shot now to just kind of pick and choose and have fun fights that make sense to him. And I think I make sense, I think it’d be a fun fight,” Hardy continued.

Cerrone is going through a four-fight skid. He dropped a split decision to Anthony Pettis on May 9 at UFC 249. This was a rematch from their Jan. 2013 clash, which Pettis also won via first-round TKO. Cerrone last emerged victorious back in May 2019. Prior to the rematch, Cerrone dropped bouts against Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.