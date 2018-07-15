Dan Hooker’s Coach Hopes Anthony Pettis Bout is Next

Dan Hooker’s coach wants his fighter to go one-on-one with Anthony Pettis.

Hooker and Pettis are both coming off victories. Hooker defeated Gilbert Burns via first-round TKO at UFC 226. At the same event, Pettis submitted Michael Chiesa on pay-per-view.

Hooker finds himself in the 14th spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings. Meanwhile, Pettis sits at the eighth spot among 155-pounders.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, coach Eugene Bareman said he’d like Hooker to fight Pettis:

“I like the Anthony Pettis fight next, that’s what I was thinking the next day. I think Dan likes that fight as well. Dan’s a hard man to read sometimes, but I think he’d like that fight. You know how it is, we want top-10 guys, so any of them will do. We just want the opportunity. Obviously, I think Dan can beat him. I think with Dan’s style against Anthony’s style, there will be a lot of things we can take advantage of. It would be a good fight for the fans and the promotion too. Anthony came out of his fight pretty unscathed too, so I think that fight is a real possibility. Off the top of me head, that’s the only matchup I can think of.”

Hooker is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese, Jim Miller, and Burns.

As for Pettis, he’s gone 2-2 in his last four outings.

Would you like to see Dan Hooker vs. Anthony Pettis?