Dan Hooker Calls For Matchup With Justin Gaethje: ‘There’s No Way That Fight Doesn’t Deliver’

Dan Hooker is hoping to fight Justin Gaethje next time out.

Ever since Gaethje lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 many wondered what would be next for him. He is a fan-favorite and always in exciting fights, but one that sticks out is taking on Hooker who has been vocal about his desire for the scrap.

Not only is he interested in the fight, but he says fighting Gaethje will only make him better. He knows how dangerous “The Highlight” is so Hooker is well aware of the amount of training he needs to do.

“It makes it very easy to get in the gym, it makes it very easy to train hard,” Hooker said to MMAJunkie. “When you don’t prepare for a fighter like that, who’s as exciting as that, who’s as threatening and dangerous as that, then you gotta drag yourself to the gym. You gotta push yourself through the hard sessions. But a fighter like Justin Gaethje, that’s an exciting fight to me and that’s an exciting fight for the fans. There’s no way that fight doesn’t deliver.”

Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker also makes from a rankings perspective as both are in the top-five and both coming off a loss. It could also easily headline a Fight Night card and the winner could become the No. 1 contender at 155-pounds.