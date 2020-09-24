Thursday, September 24, 2020

Dan Hooker Calls For Michael Chandler Fight To ‘Send Him Back To The B-Leagues’

By Cole Shelton
Dan Hooker
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Dan Hooker wants to be the first person to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC.

Earlier this month it was announced Chandler has been signed to the UFC and would be the backup fighter for the lightweight title at UFC 254. With him potentially getting a title shot in his first appearance, Hooker knows a win over the former Bellator champ would do a lot for his career.

“For him to now be signed to the organization and being the fill-in for the title shot, now I know. Now I’m certain of how much stock (they’re putting in),” Hooker said to Submission Radio. “The UFC is putting a lot of stock in on this kid. So, I would love to be the guy to welcomes him to the UFC, knees his chin off, sends him back to the B-Leagues.”

Dan Hooker is coming off a decision loss to Dustin Poirier in what is a Fight of the Year candidate. Before that, he had wins over Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round KO win over Benson Henderson in his final Bellator fight.

Hooker vs. Chandler certainly makes sense and could easily headline a Fight Night card. It would also be a fight that would no doubt be entertaining and the winner could enter the title talks at lightweight.

