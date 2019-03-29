UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker Calls Out Rapper Wale

Dan Hooker and rapper Wale are not on the best of terms right now. Wale recently Tweeted out a movie suggestion to interim UFC middleweight title challenger Israel Adesanya. “Stylebender’s” teammate, Dan Hooker, responded by taking a shot at the rapper:
This sparked a back-and-forth between the pair in which Wale shared a photo of Hooker’s recent knockout loss to Edson Barboza. Hooker responded by saying he’d make easy work out of the rap artist:
One fan echoed Hooker’s comments in response to Wale, to which the rapper responded “Imagine you thinkin my trunk don’t open,” likely referencing that he has a firearm in his vehicle:
However, Wale has since downplayed how serious his “trunk” comment was in follow-up Tweets to fans. Hooker hasn’t competed since his defeat to Barboza back in December. The loss marked the end of a five-fight win streak.
What do you think about Hooker’s back-and-forth with Wale?