Dan Hooker Discusses UFC on ESPN 12 Loss To Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker has spoken out on his UFC on ESPN 12 defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

This past Saturday night (June 27), Hooker and Poirier competed in a “Fight of the Year” contender. Throughout the fight, Hooker and Poirier swung for the fences. There was also some solid grappling between the two but in the end, Poirier’s strong showing in the final round got him the unanimous decision victory.

Dan Hooker Talks UFC on ESPN 12 Loss

Hooker took to his Instagram account to discuss his loss to Poirier. It’s clear that “The Hangman” is in good spirits despite the defeat.

“Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain’t a major for me.”

In the video, Hooker said that he plans on getting back on the horse once he heals up (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Just got checked out at the hospital, everything’s good. Just a couple of stitches on the eye. Hey, that’s the game we play, no worries. It’s just a small setback. I’ll be back,” Hooker said in the video.

This was a big fight for Hooker as he was the number five-ranked UFC lightweight going into his bout with the third-ranked Poirier. A win would’ve put “The Hangman” in title contention and many feel at the very least, he would have gotten a number one contender bout. It wasn’t meant to be but after a gutsy performance in an instant classic, it’s safe to say that Hooker is still near the top of the heap at 155 pounds.

With the loss, Hooker’s three-fight winning streak has been snapped. “The Hangman” was coming off a split decision victory over Paul Felder. Time will tell who Hooker will share the Octagon with next but it’s likely that a decent resting period is in order.