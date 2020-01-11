Dan Hooker Explains Why Paul Felder Bout Is Personal

Dan Hooker and Paul Felder aren’t exactly known for heated feuds but things have gotten personal between the two.

Hooker and Felder are scheduled to collide at UFC Auckland on Feb. 22. The bout will also headline UFC Auckland. Hooker is the seventh-ranked UFC lightweight, while Felder has a hold of the sixth spot.

Hooker Says Bout With Felder Is Personal

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Hooker admitted that he’s bothered by Felder saying he plans to take him out in front of his family and friends.

“It’s definitely crossed that line for me,” Hooker told MMA Junkie. “I didn’t feel that this fight needed any of that. I didn’t feel like this fight needed anything added to it, you know? We’re two of the best, we’re both just brawlers, we love to come in there and throw down.

“I don’t think it was necessary, but if he wants to start throwing those things out there, I’m not going to sit back and take it. I’m going to retaliate, I’m going to bring the heat and yeah, it’s definitely crossed the line for me, gone into a very personal nature.”

