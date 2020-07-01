Dan Hooker Eyeing Bouts With Tony Ferguson & Charles Oliveira

Dan Hooker is hoping to share the Octagon with either Tony Ferguson or Charles Oliveira.

Hooker is coming off a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Dustin Poirier. In a five-round thriller, Poirier defeated “The Hangman” via unanimous decision. For his efforts, Hooker remains at the number five spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings, while Poirier moves up to the number two spot.

Dan Hooker Wants Tony Ferguson Or Charles Oliveira Next

Speaking to the folks at Submission Radio, Hooker said despite the loss he’s already looking at what’s ahead. He’s gunning for bouts with Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’ve got my eyes on who I want to fight next, and I think it’s either gonna be Tony or it’s gonna be Oliveira,” Hooker said. “I think either one of those fights is another main event. But then, Oliveira, he’s getting carried away calling out Poirier and calling out Conor (McGregor), and he’s beating around the bush, trying to say anyone expect me or Tony.”

The loss to Poirier snapped Hooker’s three-fight winning streak. Hooker was riding a wave of momentum with victories over Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and James Vick. Now, “The Hangman” will look to get back to the drawing board.

Ferguson is coming off his first defeat since May 2012. He ended up being stopped in the fifth round via TKO against Justin Gaethje back in May. It was Ferguson’s failed bid to become a two-time interim UFC lightweight champion.

As for Oliveira, he’s riding a seven-fight winning streak. He’s coming off a submission victory over Kevin Lee in the UFC’s first event behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. MMA News will keep you up to speed on what’s next for Dan Hooker, Tony Ferguson, and Charles Oliveira.

