Dan Hooker Eyes Dustin Poirier If Justin Gaethje Won’t Fight

Although Dan Hooker called out Justin Gaethje after UFC Auckland, he also has his eyes on Dustin Poirier.

In the main event of UFC Auckland, Hooker edged out a split-decision win over Paul Felder to extend his winning streak to three. Now, the Kiwi could be ranked in the top-five and says if Gaethje is busy he wants Dustin Poirier.

“If Gaethje is busy, then Poirier is the man,” Hooker said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Mania). “Either Gaethje or Poirier, those are the only two options that make sense for me.”

Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought since he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Vancouver last September. Before that, he knocked out Edson Barboza and James Vick to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

Gaethje has been calling out Conor McGregor recently so there is a chance that fight happens next. So, that is why Hooker decided to call out Poirier as well.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 for the lightweight title. Before that, he beat Max Holloway by unanimous decision to win the interim lightweight belt.

“The Diamond” has hinted at a May return and was looking to fight Nate Diaz but was told Diaz won’t fight. So, a Poirier-Hooker matchup makes sense to headline a Fight Night card in May or June.