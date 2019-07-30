Dan Hooker Frustrated With Iaquinta, Eyes Plan B for UFC 243

Dan Hooker’s patience with Al Iaquinta is already at its end, with the New Zealander about ready to move on from a potential bout between the two.

Following his victory over James Vick at UFC on ESPN 4, Dan Hooker made an open challenge to whomever would agree to face him at UFC 243 in Australia. Hooker originally appeared to have an instant taker in Iaquinta:

I love it down under https://t.co/siPVRtyzgV — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 21, 2019

Days later, Dan Hooker accused Al Iaquinta of turning down the fight when the UFC came a-knockin’:

UFC told me you turned down the fight. Quit acting like you want to fight me, you don't. #ragingbuildups https://t.co/1h9COKF0vh — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 28, 2019

Iaquinta then responded by calling Hooker a liar, to which Hooker offered a way for Iaquinta to prove it:

Lies — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 28, 2019

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dan Hooker provided an update to his matchmaking efforts:

“He keeps saying he wants it; I said that’s the fight to make,” Hooker said. “If I’m lying, the fight would be booked already.”

Dan Hooker then went on to disclose a back-up plan if Iaquinta is not willing to fight him:

“(Iaquinta is) not taking the fight; I’ll fight (Alexander) Hernandez,” Hooker said. “I’m going to be in Melbourne anyway, so I may as well have a fight,” Hooker said. “I felt good. That’s three of my last four fights that have been first-round knockouts. I have no idea why (Iaquinta) keeps leading the fans about fighting on the card, but the UFC is telling me it’s not happening. I’m indifferent. If he’s busy, I’ll move on. No tire kickers, please.”

What’s your take on Dan Hooker’s claim that Al Iaquinta is reneging on his informal agreement to fight Dan Hooker at UFC 243?