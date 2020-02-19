Dan Hooker Pushing For Justin Gaethje Fight If He Beats Paul Felder

Dan Hooker is still angling for a showdown with Justin Gaethje.

This Saturday night (Feb. 22), Hooker will share the Octagon with Paul Felder. The lightweight tilt is set to headline UFC Auckland inside the Spark Arena. It’s a pivotal bout in the 155-pound division as Hooker holds the seventh spot in the rankings, while Felder is just above him at number six.

Hooker Wants Showdown With Gaethje

In the past, Gaethje has actually shown disinterest in fighting Hooker. “The Hangman” told MMAJunkie.com that things can change if he emerges victorious against Felder.

“Yeah, coming into the top five, on a three-fight win streak, will present some pretty incredible opportunities,” Hooker told MMA Junkie. “That Gaethje fight, bro. That Gaethje fight, that’s the one that, when you mention it to fight fans, when you mention it in discussions, it’s the one that makes the hair on your arms stand up. He’s an incredible finisher; I’m an incredible finisher. That fight packs out and sells out any arena in any kind of a world that you put it on.”

Hooker has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. If he can defeat Felder, he’ll find himself on a three-fight winning streak. He’s coming off perhaps the biggest win of his pro MMA career against Al Iaquinta back in Oct. 2019.

Meanwhile for Felder, he can also extend his winning streak to three. “The Irish Dragon” was able to snag a split decision victory over Edson Barboza in their rematch back in September. Felder has been victorious in five of his last six fights.

Also on tap for the UFC Auckland card is a light heavyweight clash between Jimmy Crute and Michal Oleksiejczuk. Fight fans will also get to see Karolina Kowalkiewicz collide with Yan Xiaonan. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Auckland this weekend.

Do you think Dan Hooker will eventually get to fight Justin Gaethje?