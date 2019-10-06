Dan Hooker Reacts To Dustin Poirier Turning Down Callout

Dan Hooker is aware that Dustin Poirier turned down his challenge.

Last night (Oct. 5), Hooker took on Al Iaquinta in the co-main event of UFC 243. “The Hangman” turned in perhaps the best performance of his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated Iaquinta via unanimous decision. After the bout, he called for a match-up against Poirier in New Zealand.

Hooker Talks Poirier Turning Down Challenge

Poirier took to his Twitter account to turn down Hooker.

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Dan can fight Cowboy… I'm chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

During the UFC 243 post-fight press conference, Hooker responded to Poirier’s tweets (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He’s going to fight who?” Hooker told reporters, including MMA Junkie, with a laugh at the UFC 243 post-fight news conference. “If he wants to sit around chasing leprechauns, that’s his own problem. If he wants a real fight and he’ll take it, he knows where to find me.”

With the win over Iaquinta, Hooker has now gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. As for Poirier, he’s coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title unification bout last month.