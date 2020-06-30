Dan Hooker Shares Heart-Wrenching Photo With Daughter, Dustin Poirier Responds

Dan Hooker is paying the price for his bout with Dustin Poirier in more ways than one.

Hooker and Poirier collided in an instant classic this past Saturday night (June 27). The bout went the distance and was back-and-forth throughout. It was “The Diamond’s” strong showing in the final frame that got him the victory via unanimous decision. Hooker suffered a defeat and some cuts and bruises to his face but there’s one negative upon his return home to New Zealand that outweighs it all.

Dan Hooker Quarantines, Keeps Distance From Daughter

Per New Zealand’s travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis, Hooker must quarantine in a hotel for two weeks. He is only able to see his family at a distance during this period. Hooker posted a heart-wrenching photo with his daughter on his Twitter account.

So close and yet so far! #familyovereverything pic.twitter.com/isfvXbZ6p5 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 30, 2020

“So close and yet so far! #familyovereverything”

Poirier caught wind of Hooker’s post and shared this kind message to “The Hangman.”

Sorry you are going through this man. Stay strong brother — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 30, 2020

“Sorry you are going through this man. Stay strong brother.”

Hooker responded to Poirier, showing gratitude for “The Diamond’s” kind words.

Thanks mate, all the best — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 30, 2020

“Thanks mate, all the best.”

Hooker and Poirier both earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses for their war at UFC on ESPN 12. The general consensus is that Poirier vs. Hooker is a “Fight of the Year” contender along with Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos. Regardless of whether or not the fight earns any awards by the end of 2020, it’s safe to say that fight fans won’t soon forget the efforts put on by both men.

Both Hooker and Poirier have received 60-day medical suspensions. The Nevada State Athletic Commission also requires both men to go 45 days with no contact due to a “tough fight.”