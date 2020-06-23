Dan Hooker Understands Why Justin Gaethje Is Rooting For Dustin Poirier At UFC On ESPN 12

Dan Hooker understands why Justin Gaethje is rooting for Dustin Poirier to win in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 this Saturday night.

Gaethje has predicted that Poirier will knock out Hooker in the main event, but for the Kiwi he says there is a logical reason why “The Highlight” wants “The Diamond” to win.

“I think he just wants Dustin to succeed,” Hooker explained to MMA Junkie. “Dustin knocked him out, so if someone knocks you out, you obviously want to see him do well and he would love for him to knock me out so makes him look a little bit better. If Dustin flatlined him and I flatline Dustin, it kinda makes Gaethje look a bit beatable to me. So yeah, I can definitely see why he’s throwing his hat towards Dustin.”

Entering this fight, Dan Hooker is riding a three-fight winning streak where last time out he scored a hard-fought split decision win over Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Auckland. Before that, he beat Al Iaquinta by decision and knocked out James Vick.

Following the win over Felder, Hooker called out Poirier and has gotten his wish.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost by third-round submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. In the fight before, he beat Max Holloway by decision to win the interim lightweight title.

The winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker is set up nicely to earn a title shot or be in a number one contender bout. But, for Gaethje, he believes it will be The Diamond getting his hand raised.