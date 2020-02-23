Dan Hooker Wants Justin Gaethje Following UFC Auckland Win

Dan Hooker knew exactly who he wanted to call out after his latest win.

Last night (Feb. 22), Hooker shared the Octagon with Paul Felder. The lightweight clash headlined UFC Auckland inside the Spark Arena. After five highly contested rounds, Hooker was awarded the split decision victory.

Hooker Sets Sights On Gaethje

After the bout, UFC color commentator Dan Hardy entered the Octagon to interview Hooker. “The Hangman” told Hardy that he’s targeting Justin Gaethje for his next bout (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I got my eye on someone. I want the battle of the highlight reel. I want Justin Gaethje next. Let’s go,” Hooker said.

A win over Gaethje could propel Hooker to title contention. Gaethje is the fourth-ranked UFC lightweight and Hooker is sure to find himself either in the fifth or sixth spot after his win over Felder.

With the victory over Felder, Hooker has now extended his winning streak to three. Hooker’s pro MMA record improves to 20-8. He’s had quite the turnaround with his fighting career as he started off 3-3.

Hooker has been impressive in his winning streak when you consider his opposition. Since being stopped by Edson Barboza, Hooker has earned victorious over James Vick, Al Iaquinta, and now Felder.

As for Felder, he falls to 17-4. He was coming into his bout with Hooker having won two straight bouts. Felder contemplated retirement after the bout but his manager and coach have since told MMAJunkie that it was a knee-jerk reaction.

Do you think Dan Hooker will get a chance to fight Justin Gaethje?