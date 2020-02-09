Dan Ige Edges Out Mirsad Bektic At UFC 247

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige was a fun fight at UFC 247.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on ESPN+. It went the distance as the first round was mostly striking.

Things heated in the second round when Betkic was able to score a takedown and even went for an arm-triangle choke that he almost won the fight with. However, Ige was able to get out of it. Ige railed back in the third round. In the end, the judges gave the win to Ige by split decision.

Bektic got back to his winning ways after dropping KO loss to Darren Elkins at the UFC 209 pay-per-view event when he scored a TKO win over Godofredo Pepey at UFC Charlotte. He then edged out Ricardo Lamas by split decision at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. In his previous fight, he lost to Josh Emmett by TKO in July 2019.

Ige was on a four-fight winning streak heading into this fight with a TKO win over Mike Santiago at UFC 225, a decision victory over Jordan Griffin in December 2018, and then a submission win over Danny Henry in March 2019. His previous fight saw him go the distance with Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 247. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC 247 Results: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian