Dan Lambert Feels Amanda Nunes Can Defend Both Titles

American Top Team (ATT) head honcho Dan Lambert wants to see Amanda Nunes defend both her titles.

In the co-main event of UFC 232, Nunes challenged Cris Cyborg for the UFC women’s featherweight gold. Nunes was looking to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history. “The Lioness” starched Cyborg in just 51 seconds to add the 145-pound gold to her mantle.

Dan Lambert Believes Amanda Nunes Can Defend Both Titles

Nunes trains at ATT, so it’s no surprise that Lambert supports her. The ATT boss recently appeared on MMAJunkie Radio. He said that he believes Nunes can defend her women’s featherweight and bantamweight gold if given the chance:

“I know in some of the deeper divisions they have, it’s impossible to be a champ-champ. How’s ‘DC’ going to defend it against the best in the world at heavyweight and the best in the world at light heavyweight at the same time? It’s kind of impossible. But there’s not quite as many – I mean, obviously, the featherweight division, they don’t even have rankings out there. How many people do they even have there? So it may be possible for her to keep both.”

Many have called the future of the UFC women’s featherweight gold into question. Megan Anderson has expressed her frustration with 145-pounders taking bouts at bantamweight. Cyborg was sidelined for many months despite being healthy. While the UFC did plan for a “super fight,” even Cyborg has been discontent with the inactivity.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will be able to defend both her titles?