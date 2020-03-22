Dan Lambert Implements Gag Order On Trash Talk Between ATT Teammates

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert is putting a stop to trash talk among teammates in his gym.

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has drawn the ire of many, including his teammates Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. While Covington has made amends with Poirier, he still has beef with Masvidal and Jedrzejczyk.

Dan Lambert Places Gag Order Among ATT Teammates

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Lambert revealed that he has implemented a rule in an effort to prevent ATT teammates from verbally blasting one another.

”It’s gotten personal, and I think I was wrong,” ATT owner Dan Lambert told MMA Fighting. “I think I made a mistake. I think I should have nipped it in the bud, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s trickled down where it affects coaches, it affects training partners, it affects vibes at the gym, and as a result, we’ve adjusted and come up with a new policy.

”Unless you have a bout agreement to fight someone, in which case there obviously needs to be some promotion, there’s a gag order on talking about people at the gym. If that’s something a fighter chooses they need to do, then they have to go train somewhere else.”

Covington and Masvidal are in the same weight class. Masvidal is likely due for a 170-pound title bout against champion Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” and “Gamebred” were once friends but things soured after Covington called Masvidal a “trash bag.”

As for Jedrzejczyk, she has voiced her displeasure over Covington ripping his own teammates. She even went as far as to say she was rooting for Usman during his Dec. 2019 clash with Covington. “Chaos” blasted Jedrzejczyk in response and poked fun at her hematoma suffered in her split decision loss to Weili Zhang.

Do you think Dan Lambert’s efforts to stop trash talk among ATT teammates will work?