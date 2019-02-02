Dan Lambert Explains Rift Between Colby Covington & UFC

Colby Covington’s agent Dan Lambert has gone in-depth on what caused dissension between his fighter and the higher ups at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Covington won the interim UFC welterweight title back in June against Rafael dos Anjos. Becoming an interim champion means you are due a title unification bout to determine who is the undisputed champion. That didn’t happen with “Chaos” as the UFC passed him over in favor of Kamaru Usman. UFC president Dana White has said that Covington didn’t take the opportunities that were presented to him.

Dan Lambert Speaks Out On Covington-UFC Situation

Lambert, who is also the head honcho over at American Top Team, spoke to BJPenn.com. He revealed details of what started the issues between Covington and the UFC:

“I think he didn’t get the shot because he was unwilling to take a different fight on short notice when he has been promised a fight against Woodley. He had been offered that fight a few different times. He was offered it in November, January and not too long before the fight was supposed to happen Woodley couldn’t do it because of a finger injury. They then wanted Colby to fight Usman instead for the right to fight Woodley on March 2 which is six weeks later. That math just doesn’t work because how many things can go wrong in a fight. To then make a turnaround in six weeks against the champion is undoable. He was then like ‘no, I’ll wait for the champion.’ They said ‘no, if you don’t take the fight against Usman we are going to skip you over’ and that is what they did.

“A million things could happen, it just is not practical from Colby’s standpoint. He still has the interim belt, he technically has still never been stripped of his interim belt. To turn around to say you fight Usman for a number one contender fight just didn’t make sense.”

White said that Covington would get a shot at the UFC welterweight title, just not when he wants. The UFC president’s tone changed quickly after Covington bashed him on several occasions.

Do you think cooler heads will prevail between Colby Covington and the UFC?