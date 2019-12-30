Dan Lambert Says Claressa Shields Would Get Smashed By Amanda Nunes In MMA Fight

American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert is uninterested in seeing Claressa Shields crossover to MMA and fight Amanda Nunes.

Lambert knows it is building hype, yet he knows it would not be a close fight and Nunes would dominate the boxing champion.

“Claressa would probably get smashed,” Lamber told MMA Fighting when asked about an MMA fight with Nunes. “I mean why didn’t Floyd [Mayweather] want to fight Conor in MMA? I give Claressa less chances of beating Amanda in MMA than I gave Conor beating Floyd [in boxing]. It’s not her sport.

“You can’t go a lifetime of training in boxing with no sprawling and no wrestling and no grappling. How do you expect someone like that to cross over? I guess you’ve got that one in a million miracle shot that could land. I don’t know.”

Lambert also knows if Amanda Nunes went to box Claressa Shields, Shields would most likely win. So, Lambert doesn’t know how it would be competitive and doesn’t want to see it happen.

“They’re different sports,” Lambert said. “Just because people get punched in both of them don’t make them the same sport. I like hype, I like promotion, I like setting up big fights. But realistically speaking, how are you going to take someone who’s the best at one sport and think that somebody else could beat them because they are the best in the world at another sport?

“That’s like asking the best MMA grappler to go have a grappling match with Gordon Ryan. All that dude does is train grappling, and he’s the best in the world at it because that’s all he does. Where an MMA fighter has to work on his grappling, but he’s got to work on his boxing, his kickboxing, his wrestling, there’s just so many other things that he has to concentrate on where Gordon Ryan only has to concentrate on one part of it. It’s just not fair.”