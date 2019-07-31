Dan Lambert Says Colby Covington & Jorge Masvidal Are No Longer Training Together

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are best friends and had trained together all the time. Yet, that is no longer the case as according to American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert says the two do not train together.

“No. Jorge and Colby aren’t training together anymore. They are in the gym together at the same time, but they both see the writing on the wall they have to fight each other,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “They have gone their own ways in terms of training as they aren’t training together and I don’t blame them as they will have to potentially fight each other soon.”

As Lambert points out, the two think they have to fight each other soon. Should that come to fruition, the ATT owner says they have a plan in place for the two’s training schedule.

“We have a big gym and private areas. We would ideally try to get them in there at different times,” he explained. “If the training schedules overlap we would assign different coaches and training partners to each guy for their camp. Just do our job and both guys would come in ready.”

Ultimately, it something American Top Team has dealt with before so Lambert knows the protocols and how to handle it.