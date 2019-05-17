Dan Lambert Says He’s Been Told Covington vs. Usman Is Next ‘100 Percent’

Ever since Colby Covington won the interim welterweight title at UFC 225, the assumption was he would fight Tyron Woodley for the belt down the line.

But, when Woodley defended his title at UFC 228 it was against Darren Till, not Covington. Then at UFC 235, the champ looked to defend his title against but ultimately lost to Kamaru Usman. During that time Covington remained adamant he was ready to fight. And, it appears “Chaos’ will finally get a title shot when he takes on Kamaru Usman.

“I’ve been told the fight is going to happen 100 percent. Just depends on Usman,” American Top Ream Owner and Covington’s manager Dan Lambert said to BJPENN.com. “I know after his fight against Woodley he needed surgery. I was told it would be soon but now told it may be a little while longer. They are waiting for Usman on a date. Colby is ready to fight and waiting to fight.”

Although the Woodley and Covington had a rivalry for quite some time, Usman and “Chaos” are equally going at it. But, according to Lambert, he believes the Woodley fight would have been bigger.

“I don’t know if it would have been bigger than T-Wood,” he said. “I think that would have been the best fight for the UFC to do. There is a lot of heat between him and the UFC. It is legit, not manufactured. Those two guys genuinely hate each other.”