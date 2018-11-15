Dan Lambert Unsure If Woodley vs. Covington Is Feasible For UFC 233

Colby Covington’s manager and American Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert isn’t making any promises.

It’s no secret that Covington is next in line for a shot at Tyron Woodley’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. “Chaos” won the UFC interim welterweight title but was supposedly stripped of it when Darren Till challenged Woodley at UFC 228. “The Chosen One” ended up submitting Till in the second round. Covington’s page on the official UFC website still recognizes him as the interim title holder.

Dan Lambert Talks Possible Time Frame For Woodley vs. Covington

Lambert recently got a chance to speak with Fightful. He revealed that while talks were in place for a possible title bout in January for UFC 233, Lambert is unsure if Woodley will be able to go by then (via BJPenn.com):

“The timing on the September fight [at UFC 228] didn’t work for Colby cause he had just had some surgery and it would have been a crazy quick turnaround. They’ve reached out and asked if Colby would be available in January on the 26th show. But not sure if T-Wood’s gonna be available for that show. He’s still getting over some surgery himself on his hand, so I’m not quite sure on when that fight’s gonna be but if I had to guess, it would be on the January or the February show. Could trickle into March depending on T-Wood’s hand.”

Woodley is recovering from surgery on his hand. “The Chosen One” injured it during the Till fight. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on this future title bout.

Do you think UFC 233 would benefit from having Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington headline?