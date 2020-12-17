Dana White ‘A Little Confident’ He Can Talk Khabib Nurmagomedov Out Of Retirement

Dana White believes he has a slight chance of convincing Khabib Nurmagomedov to end his retirement.

Ever since Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje and announced his retirement at 29-0, White has made it clear he wanted “The Eagle” back. Originally, the plan for the champ was to retire at 30-0 but after his father passed away he admitted he couldn’t fight anymore.

Despite that, White says he will meet with Nurmagomedov to try and and get him to fight one more time.

“I think his dad wanting him to get to 30-0 is in the back of his mind, and he wants to achieve that because he knew his father wanted it,” White told BT Sport. “But we’ll see. Him and I are getting together next month and talk. He might not want to fight, I don’t know the answer to that. But I’m a little confident that I can talk him into it.”

If Khabib Nurmagomedov does return, who he would fight is uncertain. The Georges St-Pierre fight is always there and would be a massive legacy-defining fight for both men. However, there is still a chance the lightweight champion doesn’t even fight again and will stay retired given he gave his word to his mother.