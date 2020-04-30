Dana White Admits He Doubts Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson Happens In 2020

UFC president Dana White isn’t sold on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson taking place this year.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson was scheduled for April 18. The UFC decided to replace “The Eagle” with Justin Gaethje. This was due to Nurmagomedov being in Russia where a travel ban is in effect. The UFC lightweight champion insisted that he could’ve made it out of the country before Ramadan but it wasn’t meant to be. Ultimately, UFC 249 was pushed back to May 9.

White Doubts Khabib vs. Ferguson Happens In 2020

During a Reddit AMA, White responded to a fan who asked if he believes Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will happen before 2020 comes to a close (via MMAJunkie.com).

“How confident are you that Khabib and Tony will fight at some point this year?” White was asked by a commenter.

“Not very.” White said, following up with, “I’m afraid of what will happen next if we try to make that happen again.”

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked several times in the past. Injuries and illnesses on both sides have derailed the matchup. This time, it was due to a pandemic. Needless to say, some legitimately believe the bout is cursed.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 249. The main event is the interim lightweight title bout between Ferguson and Gaethje. This will be Gaethje’s first shot at UFC gold, interim or not. As for Ferguson, this is going to be his second interim UFC title bout. “El Cucuy” is a former interim lightweight champion.