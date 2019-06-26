Dana White Admits UFC May Have Rushed Darren Till ‘Too Soon’

Darren Till is on a two-fight losing streak and many are wondering when he will return to the Octagon. The 26-year-old lost to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 by submission and then got knocked out to Jorge Masvidal in March.

Till was once a promising prospect entering his fight against Woodley but now is back to the drawing board. And, according to UFC President, Dana White, he believes the UFC may have pushed Till too soon.

“I think Till went back to the drawing board,” White said to ESPN. “He’s a young guy. After the win over (Donald Cerrone), we may have pushed him too soon. It happens sometimes when a guy gets that much steam behind him. Pump the breaks a little here. Let him get back and work on the things he needs to work on. He’s going to be around.”

According to White, he says part of Darren Till’s struggles are due to how good the welterweight division is and the Donald Cerrone fight. After he beat ‘Cowboy’ he was immediately considered a top contender.

“You come in and beat a guy like ‘Cowboy,’ and boom, you immediately get bounced right up into the middle of the rankings,” White said. “(For) some people it’s the perfect time and (for) some people (it’s) a little soon. That weight division is nasty. It’s like murderers row in that top eight.”

In the end, Dana White isn’t sure when Darren Till will fight again or what weight class it will be at. For now, the boss says they are giving the Englishman time to recover and decide what is next for him.