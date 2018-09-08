Dana White Admits He “Should Have” Done World Tour For McGregor vs. Khabib

Conor McGregor will make his UFC return on October 6th against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman will challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. The rivalry between McGregor and “The Eagle” is extremely personal. Also, the fight is being considered the biggest in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

With that being said, many believed the UFC would use a World Tour to help promote the card. That won’t be happening. Instead, UFC President Dana White told TSN that there will be “a couple press conferences” instead:

“There’s gonna be a couple press conferences, we are gonna get through this [UFC 228] then we will announce all the stuff that’s going on with Conor and Khabib.”

When specifically asked about a World Tour, Dana White admits that it was considered and they probably should’ve done it, but there wasn’t enough time:

“No, nothing like that. We should have, but there wasn’t enough time. This is the toughest fight in both of their careers, and these guys need time to train and get ready for this fight.”

