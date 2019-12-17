Dana White Admits Zuffa Boxing Keeps Running Into ‘Speed Bumps’

UFC president Dana White hasn’t been shy in saying that the road to get Zuffa Boxing up and running hasn’t been a smooth one.

White has been hinting at getting back into the world of boxing promotion since 2017. The UFC boss rocked a Zuffa Boxing t-shirt throughout the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor tour and had media members speculating. With White seemingly reaching a verbal agreement with Mayweather and inviting female boxing champion Claressa Shields as a guest for UFC 245, many are wondering just how close Zuffa Boxing is to becoming a reality.

Dana White Talks Obstacles In The Way Of Zuffa Boxing

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole sat down with White to discuss a number of topics. One of those topics was on Zuffa Boxing. The UFC president admitted that there are still some roadblocks (via Bloody Elbow).

“Like in all businesses, there’s potholes in the road and speed bumps that you have to deal with,” White said. “I’m still dealing with that stuff. Once I get all my ducks in a row, I will announce [Zuffa Boxing].

“We’ll do a press conference and we’ll get this whole thing rolling.”

The good news for White is that ESPN appears to be supportive of his boxing venture.

“I think that ESPN has been excited about the fact that we might get into boxing,” White said. “They’re excited about it and they’ve been very positive and supportive.”