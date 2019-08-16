Dana White Agrees Nate Diaz Return Biggest Comeback of 2019

Dana White has a lot invested in UFC 241 and all the possible outcomes from certain fights on the card. Depending on who wins, it could make for some interesting matchmaking for rest of 2019 and in the last quarter of the year. With rumors of a Conor McGregor return and Nate Diaz returning this weekend, it would be hard to find great fights to not make depending on how UFC 241 plays out.

With McGregor’s return questionable and Daniel Cormier likely retiring, White told Submission Radio that he would be “devastated” if Cormier announces his retirement at the end of the night. However, White added, “I wouldn’t be shocked if he retired after this fight.”

And as far as returning high profile fighters go, White was asked if he would categorize Diaz’s return as the biggest comeback of 2019 to which White agreed that it is at this point in the year but clarified, “2019 isn’t over yet but as of now, I’d say yeah.”

Diaz lit up at the open workouts Wednesday and when asked about it, White said, “Always expect the unexpected with the Diaz brothers.” However, he is happy that Nate is back and stepping in to face Anthony Pettis at 241 who White said, “has looked incredible in his last couple of fights.” He also commended Diaz on fighting someone like Pettis after a three-year layoff.

One fight White said he “can’t wait for” is the matchup between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa since the winner will likely face the winner of the UFC 243 main event between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. That fight, along with Diaz versus Pettis and Cormier versus Miocic seems to be the ones that will help White and the UFC make plans for the rest of the year. While Diaz is back, for now, if he wins this weekend maybe it could be what draws McGregor back before the end of the year.

Do you think Diaz’s return is a big comeback?