Dana White & Alex Volkanovski On Board With Holloway Rematch

New UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC president Dana White are both on board with Max Holloway receiving a rematch following UFC 245.

As the new UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski is willing to silence any lingering doubts there may be about that by rematching Max Holloway after his UFC 245 victory over him, especially after all Holloway has done in the division.

“I think he deserves it,” Volkanovski said in the UFC 245 post-fight press conference. “Do I have to beat him to prove I’m the better fighter? We’ve had five rounds to do it, and I’m pretty sure I won it pretty clearly. But anyway, people are still gonna doubt. But, again, I’ll be ready for it. And he does deserve it.”

UFC 245 saw the end of an incredible 14-fight winning streak at featherweight (one fight was at catchweight, against Clay Collard). Holloway was able to have three successful title defenses during that reign, and he was always open about disclosing his plans to rule his featherweight throne far into the distant future. But Volkanovski believes that there has been a changing of the guard, and like Holloway before him, he believes it’s his time.

“And that’ll make for a big fight. And yeah, I’m down. Of course I’m down,” Volkanovski said. “Again, I’m the guy to do that. And I’ll be better prepared the next time. I know what we know works; we’re gonna get an even better formula.

“Again, I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy, Volkanovski continued. “But, man, it’s my time. The Blessed Era ends tonight. In the featherweight division, he’s a big boy. But, again, if he wants to do it again, we can do it in Australia. Let’s sell some seats, and tickets, and pay per views.”

Speaking to the same reporters earlier, Dana White had already echoed that sentiment:

“That market is massive for us, so maybe we do that rematch in Australia,” White said.

Who do you think would win in a rematch between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway?