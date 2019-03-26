Dana White and Ben Askren Now On Same Page for Next Opponent

Dana White has backtracked away from the Robbie Lawler/Ben Askren rematch and into the direction of the plans Ben Askren had already mapped out.

Prior to UFC London, Ben Askren called for the winner of Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal. It was Masvidal that emerged victorious, but Dana White was already on the record in saying that the promotion was looking at a rematch between Robbie Lawler and Ben Askren. Appearing on a recent installment of UFC Unfiltered, Dana White’s tune changed:

“Masvidal’s ranked #5 right now, Edwards is #10. So we are working on something for Masvidal and Edwards, but not each other,” Dana White said in a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered. “We’re actually talking about Ben Askren vs. Masvidal right now.”

It didn’t take Ben Askren long to jump onto social media and directly address Jorge Masvidal about these developments (transcription via BJPenn.com):

“Here’s the deal, [UFC President] Dana [White] came out and said this morning they’re looking to do me and [Jorge] Masvidal,” Askren said in a video he posted on his social media accounts. “I heard that. I said yes last week. It didn’t take me more than 10 seconds to say, ‘Of course, Jorge. Let’s do this. You think you’re a gangster.

“Well, now I’m starting to hear he’s getting cold feet, he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t want to fight because he’s scared. Jorge! Just tell the people. Are you scared? If you’re scared, I will move on to somebody else. If you’re not scared, June 8, Chicago. I’m free, you’re free, let’s do this.”

Ben Askren would conclude by presenting the incentives for Masvidal to accept the fight:

“It’s really simple,” He continued. “The winner’s probably going to get a title shot, Jorge, so there’s quite a bit on the line and I think it would be in your best interest to stop being a chicken and just. Say. Yes.”

