Sunday, September 27, 2020

Dana White and Conor McGregor Bicker Over Shared Private Messages

By Clyde Aidoo

Dana White and Conor McGregor have been involved in a public spat over McGregor’s sharing of private messages between the two.

As reported over the weekend, a fight between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is in the works. These negotiations are on the heels of Conor McGregor’s latest retirement earlier this year, which came after his vow to fight multiple times in 2020 in what would be his own personal fighting season. Instead, McGregor only fought one time in his spectacular outing against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. This single-digit fighting season went against what McGregor says he lobbied for.

To prove this, McGregor posted private messages between himself and Dana White with McGregor lobbying to fight Diego Sanchez. At the UFC 253 post-fight press conference, Dana White let it be known that he was not a fan of the move nor McGregor’s fight request.

“Listen, I’ve had people blowing me up left and right. Everybody here knows. I mean, even the ladies. This is some man-code stuff. It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do,” White said.

“When you’re the number 2 or 3 ranked guy in the world and you’re telling me that you want to fight, but you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles…”

Conor McGregor got wind of White’s remarks and offered a swift rebuttal in defense of his actions and Diego Sanchez.

“I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!

“Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in,” McGregor said.

Diego Sanchez competed at UFC 253 in a losing effort against fellow UFC veteran Jake Matthews. At the UFC 253 post-fight press conference, White seemed unsure if Diego Sanchez would fight in the UFC again. For the time being, White is engaged in a fight of his own against the biggest superstar the promotion has ever seen.

What’s your take on this very public fallout between Dana White and Conor McGregor?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event went down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James' recent comments about Colby Covington. Following Covington's win over Tyron...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

UFC 253 put two undefeated middleweights against each other and in a fight UFC President Dana White predicted to be fight of...
Read more
Editorials

UFC 253 Predictions: Adesanya vs. Costa

We are one sleep away from UFC 253. Fight Island will play host to this card that boasts two...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dana White and Conor McGregor Bicker Over Shared Private Messages

Dana White and Conor McGregor have been involved in a public spat over McGregor's sharing of private messages between the two.
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Teases Return To Light Heavyweight To Face Jan Blachowicz

Jon Jones took to Twitter following Jan Blachowicz's defeat of Dominick Reyes last night at UFC 253 to tease a potential return...
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

UFC 253 put two undefeated middleweights against each other and in a fight UFC President Dana White predicted to be fight of...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Bonuses: Champs Get Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC 253 bonuses have been released. The pay-per-view event took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa At UFC 253

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Chops Down Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa put on a memorable performance in their headlining title fight.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

UFC 253 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz TKO’s Dominick Reyes To Win Light Heavyweight Title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes put it all on the line to become a UFC champion. The two fighters...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 253 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya vs....
Read more
UFC

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, and strawweight Nina Ansaroff are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple...
Read more
Boxing

Conor McGregor Says He’s Fighting Manny Pacquiao Next

A Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match could take place later this year or in 2021. In a series of Tweets...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 253

The final UFC 253 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa

UFC 253 pay-per-view event went down tonight (September 26, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at the Flash Forum aka Fight Island...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube