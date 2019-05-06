Dana White Applauds Donald Cerrone & Al Iaquinta Following UFC Ottawa

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has high praise for Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta.

Cerrone vs. Iaquinta headlined UFC Ottawa this past Saturday night (May 4). The bout went the distance. Cerrone nabbed a unanimous decision victory as he battered Iaquinta from the third round until the final horn. “Cowboy” and “Raging” earned $50,000 bonus checks for “Fight of the Night.”

White Praises Cerrone & Iaquinta

White took to his Instagram account to commend Cerrone and Iaquinta for their efforts in the fight:

“Congrats to [Donald Cerrone] on the impressive win last night and MUCH respect to the incredibly TOUGH and BAD ASS [Al Iaquinta] for an amazing fight!!!!”

Cerrone called for a clash with Conor McGregor following his victory over Iaquinta. The UFC and McGregor were in talks for a July return, but the “Notorious” one didn’t like the idea of being in a co-main event spot unless he had ownership stake in the promotion. White is set to meet with McGregor in Los Angeles.