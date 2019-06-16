Dana White “Assumes” Tony Ferguson Gets Title Shot

Dana White may be more open to Tony Ferguson receiving a title shot in his next UFC fight than he originally let on.

Following Tony Ferguson’s latest of a remarkable string of 12 consecutive victories over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 after yet another impressive performance by El Cucuy. However, an after-the-bell blow left a bad taste in the mouths of the capacity crowd and many viewers at home, so much so that talks of an immediate rematch began.

To be fair, those talks started with Tony Ferguson himself, who stated in his guilt-ridden Octagon interview that he would be open to running it back with Cowboy Cerrone. It did not take Dana White long to endorse that idea, but in a recent appearance on LVSportsBiz.com’s Guerilla Cross Radio, White seemed to follow the lead of those who have stood in the way of Tony Ferguson in the Octagon by softening his stance (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“Khabib is fighting Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in September,” White began. “Then I don’t know, we’ll see. Tony Ferguson just came off a great win this weekend over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and I’m assuming he’s next.”

While still far from a guarantee, it sounds more likely than it did last weekend, which is encouraging to Tony Ferguson and his fans. Of course the reason why there was such speculation on whether Ferguson would get the next title shot is because of the proverbial elephant in the room, Conor McGregor, who has been lobbying for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dana White provided a brief update on where McGregor falls into the lightweight picture:

“We’ll see what happens with Conor— what Conor wants to do. Conor is super rich,” White said. “It’s hard to get guys to fight when they’re super rich.”

Do you believe Tony Ferguson will get the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 242?