Dana White Attends World Series Game Instead Of UFC Moncton

If you follow UFC President Dana White on social media, you know he’s a lifelong Boston sports fan. So much so, in fact, that he opted to attend Game 4 of the World Series to cheer on his Boston Red Sox, instead of UFC Moncton. White traveled to Los Angeles to witness the historic game.

Boston would eventually trounce the Dodgers 9-6. White posted the following video from the game, while UFC Moncton was going on in Canada:

While White was in California, he more than likely got to witness the co-main and main event of UFC Moncton, as the game finished well before they started. Michael Johnson defeated Artem Lobov, while Anthony Smith submitted Volkan Oezdemir in the headliner. Thankfully for Smith, the UFC boss likely heard his plea for a shot at the 205-pound title.

The Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series by defeating the Dodgers last night (Sun. October 28, 2018) in Los Angeles.

What do you think about White attending the World Series instead of UFC Moncton?