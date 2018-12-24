Dana White Backs Jon Jones Following UFC 232 Drug Test

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has defended Jon Jones.

Jones is set to meet Alexander Gustafsson a second time on Dec. 29 at UFC 232. A recent drug test found Jones had a trace amount of turinabol, the same substance that he was popped for following UFC 214. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) claimed this was a pulsing effect and not the result of a recent dosage. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wouldn’t clear the fight for Las Vegas, but the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) was quick to grant Jones a license. UFC 232 will now take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Jon Jones Has A Supporter In Dana White

While addressing reporters during the announcement of UFC 232’s location change, White said he trusts what those around him are saying about Jones’ situation (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s no bigger (expletive)-up in the history of the UFC than Jon Jones. Let’s be honest, OK? When you have a guy that’s like Jon Jones, how many people do you really think are going to put their reputation, the UFC’s reputation, the California State Athletic Commission’s reputation, Jeff Novitzky’s reputation, USADA’s reputation – the list goes on and on – on the line for a guy who has (expletive) up as much as Jon Jones? Everybody here and everybody I just mentioned 100 percent believes Jon Jones is innocent.”

Jones has failed two drug tests under USADA. He was popped ahead of UFC 200 and male enhancement pills were to blame. Then as mentioned, he popped for turinabol and his knockout win over Daniel Cormier was changed to a No Contest.

Is Dana White being truthful, or is he just happy he still has a main event for UFC 232?