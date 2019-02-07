Dana White Believes Anderson Silva Retires With KO Loss To Israel Adesanya

If Anderson Silva suffers a knockout defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234, Dana White believes "The Spider" will finally hang up his gloves.

Many people are already writing off Anderson Silva this weekend (Sat. February 9, 2019) at UFC 234. He’ll face Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of the pay-per-view (PPV). Many believe Adesanya is a younger version of Silva, making him a dangerous opponent for the 43-year-old. If Adesanya pulls off what most fans are expecting, a devastating knockout, UFC President Dana White believes “The Spider” will retire (via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t know. I would probably imagine [it would be the end],” White said. “But, who knows with this guy.”

Silva picked up his first win since 2012 in February of 2017. He defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision. In his last fight, Adesanya knocked Brunson out in the first round of their UFC 230 meeting. Adesanya is having quite a campaign at 185 pounds, and with one more big win, he could be looking at a title opportunity.

With a big statement against one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Adesanya could very well be facing the winner of the UFC 234 main event. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his title against Kelvin Gastelum. UFC 234 goes down live on PPV from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Do you think Silva will retire if he suffers a devastating knockout defeat to Adesanya this weekend?