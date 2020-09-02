Dana White Believes Brock Lesnar Would Be A ‘Good Introduction’ For Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Debut

Dana White likes the idea of Brock Lesnar welcoming Jon Jones to the heavyweight division.

It was recently announced that Lesnar is a free agent from WWE and many wondered if he would return to the UFC. For White, he has already said he would make Lesnar vs. Jones if both guys wanted it. Now, he also believes the fight makes sense for Jones’ heavyweight debut.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously I talked to TMZ about that one today, and I was like listen, if they both want to fight each other then I’m sure it’s a fight that the fans would want to see,” White said (via BJPENN). “It would be a good introduction to Jones into the heavyweight division. Yeah, if they wanted to do it, I would do it.”

Right now, for Dana White it is all talk as he is certain what Brock Lesnar’s contract looks like with WWE and if he truly is a free agent. Nor does he know if the former UFC heavyweight champion even wants to return to fighting.

“He’s 43-years-old and he’s got a lot of money. I don’t know what his plans are and how his body feels or any of that. Like I said, I haven’t talked to him,” White added. “(TMZ) asked me about it because his contract is up and I said if he calls me and he’s interested in fighting, then I would obviously consider making that fight.

“I know nothing (about his contract). I haven’t talked to him,” he concluded. “I know nothing about it. TMZ asked me, he’s a free agent, would you make that fight? And I said if they wanted to then I would do it.”