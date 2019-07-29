Dana White Believes Cris Cyborg May Leave UFC For ‘Easier Fights’

Cris Cyborg is no longer under contract with the UFC as she fought out her contract at UFC 240. There, she beat Felicia Spencer by decision to get back into the win column after the shocking knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

Since her win, many are wondering where the former UFC featherweight champion will sign. Bellator seems like a logical option given the fact she has a good relationship with Scott Coker, but the Nunes rematch is there. And, according to UFC president, Dana White, it is up to Cyborg if she wants the rematch.

“That’s up to Cris,” White said to ESPN.“Amanda Nunes was blowing me up all night. She was like ‘Get her to take this fight. Get her to take this fight.’ I know every time I speak, Cyborg thinks I’m speaking negatively about her, which I’m not. I’m just speaking facts.

“After watching her fight tonight and after her last fight, I don’t blame her for not wanting to fight Amanda Nunes. If that was Amanda Nunes in there tonight, you know.”

Although both the UFC and Nunes want the rematch, Dana White believes Cyborg may leave the Las Vegas-based promotion for easier fights.

Cyborg has been around for a long time,” White said. “In my honest opinion, Cyborg sees herself in the twilight of her career, and I think she would like some easier fights. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Many fighters have left to move on to easier fights and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“When you get to a certain age and a certain point of her career and you look like Cris tonight, if that was Amanda Nunes, it’s a whole different ballgame. I don’t blame her for that, I’m not criticizing her for that, but these are facts. And the fact is, I will make the fight if she wants to fight Amanda, and Amanda wants that fight.”