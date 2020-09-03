Dana White Believes Irene Aldana Will Get A Title Shot If She Beats Holly Holm

Irene Aldana could earn the next bantamweight title shot if she beats Holly Holm according to UFC president, Dana White.

In the main event of the October 3 card, Aldana is set to battle Holm. They were supposed to headline the August 1 card but Aldana tested positive for COVID-19 and the scrap was rescheduled.

Now, with Amanda Nunes staying at featherweight to fight Megan Anderson, White believes if Aldana wins, she would get a title shot.

“I would imagine if Aldana won, yeah. (A title shot) would make sense,” White said at the post-fight press conference after the Contender Series.

Irene Aldana is currently on a two-fight winning streak and has won five of his last six. Last time out she scored a knockout win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245. She beat Vanessa Melo by decision just months earlier. Her lone loss in her past six fights came by split decision against Raquel Pennington.

Aldana also holds notable wins over Bethe Correira, and Talita Bernardo but a win over Holm would be the biggest of her career.

Holly Holm, meanwhile, returned to the win column earlier this year with a decision win over Raquel Pennington. Before that, she suffered a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes.