Dana White: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker Rematch Is ‘Very Appealing’

Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker
Dana White likes the idea of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker having their rematch.

In October of 2018 at UFC 243, Adesanya and Whittaker first met, and “The Last Stylebender” won the fight by second-round TKO to win the middleweight title. Since then, the champion has beat Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa to defend his belt. Whittaker, meanwhile, has rallied off wins over Darren Till and at UFC 254, beat Jared Cannonier.

Now, following the event, White is interested in the idea of Adesanya and Whittaker having a rematch.

“It’s very appealing to me,” White said after UFC 254. “It’s the fight that makes sense right now. Adesanya has a lot of options right now, but the fight that makes the most sense right now is Whittaker. I thought Cannonier was going to be a much tougher challenge for him. (Whittaker) looked good tonight, so the Adesanya rematch makes sense.”

On paper, it certainly makes sense to have the rematch as Robert Whittaker is the No. 1 contender at middleweight. However, the first fight was so one-sided whether or not fans want to see it is another question. The former middleweight champion, is no longer burnt out and ready to compete again so perhaps something will go different.

