Dana White Believes Jessica Andrade Is ‘A Real Problem’ For Valentina Shevchenko

Dana White believes former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade could give Valentina Shevchenko some real problems if they fight.

Following Shevchenko’s decision win over Jennifer Maia to defend her belt, many thought Andrade would be next in line for her. If that turns out to be the case, White says it will be a very fun fight and says the power of the Brazilian will make it interesting.

“If you’re going to go out and be safe against somebody like Jennifer, what are you going to do against Andrade?” White said. “Andrade is going to bring her a lot of things she’s never seen before, not to mention the power Andrade has.

“She just knocked the No. 2 girl in the world with a body shot. She’s a real problem for Shevchenko that [Shevchenko is] going to have to figure out, and if she does, I think the fight that makes more sense is, Zhang will fight here soon, and after Weili fights, maybe you do those two.”

Valentina Shevchenko, as mentioned, defended her belt for the fourth time and many don’t see her losing for quite some time.

Jessica Andrade, meanwhile, had a successful flyweight debut with a first-round TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian. Before that, she suffered a split decision loss to Rose Namajunas and a TKO loss to Weili Zhang to lose her strawweight belt.