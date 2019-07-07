Dana White Believes Luke Rockhold Should Retire After UFC 239 Loss

Luke Rockhold wasn’t planning on dealing with a broken jaw heading into his light heavyweight debut but that’s the reality that faces him on Sunday morning.

Rockhold suffered a broken jaw as a result of his brutal knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz on Saturday night at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While many are wondering what’s next for the former UFC middleweight champion, UFC President Dana White has an idea that he thinks Rockhold should strongly consider.

Dana White’s Belief

White not only shared the news of Rockhold’s injury but also made an interesting statement. That statement is his belief that Rockhold should call it a career following this latest setback.

The reason for such a mindset is due to Rockhold being 1-3 in his past four fights. The three losses have come by way of knockout. Thus, White thinks this should be a hint that Rockhold should walk away from the sport of MMA and hang up his gloves.

“I think Luke Rockhold should talk about hanging it up,” White said at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference (H/T to MMA Fighting). “He broke his jaw tonight. So that’s the second broken jaw. He’s been knocked out viciously a few times here. Shin is all banged up. He had to skin graph and all kinds of stuff. He’s had a good career. He’s been a great fighter. I’d like to see him hang it up.”

“He’s got another career that he’s actually doing well at,” White said about Rockhold. “Everybody’s a f—king model, ‘I’m a model, I’m a model’ — that guy’s actually really modeling for Ralph Lauren. So good for him.”