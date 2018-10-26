Dana White: I Want The Best Boxers In The World For Zuffa Boxing

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says he’s serious about getting Zuffa Boxing off the ground.

Since the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather hype, White hinted at getting back into the boxing business. White was sporting a Zuffa Boxing shirt throughout the tour. Whenever White was asked about its meaning, the UFC president simply smiled and wouldn’t give an answer.

Dana White Wants The Best Talent For Zuffa Boxing

White has made it clear that he wants things to align perfectly before making big moves with Zuffa Boxing. During a recent interview with ESPN, White talked about the steps being taken now and what he wants for the future (via Bloody Elbow):

“I had a meeting in LA yesterday. We are continuing to move forward, and we will absolutely, positively be in the boxing business. Soon. I just bought the building next door here. We’re building a $12 million facility. We’ll basically have our own arena. We’ll be able to put fights right here next door and air them live anywhere in the world. I can do MMA fights, I can do boxing, I can do kickboxing, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can do all kinds of different fights and tournaments. We’re going to do a lot of things. If you know how I run my business and what I like, yes I want all the best boxers in the world. I want them all to fight each other and find out who the real champ is. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The timing may not be much better for White. There will be a slew of high-level boxers set to hit the free agent market due to the demise of HBO Boxing. The biggest name will be Gennady Golovkin. Time will tell what Zuffa Boxing has up its sleeve.

Do you think Zuffa Boxing can succeed?